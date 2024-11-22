MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $20.74. MARA shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 31,727,855 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. Compass Point cut MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

MARA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MARA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 378,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MARA by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MARA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 217,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MARA by 186.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

