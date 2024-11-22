MAGIC Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $115.63 million and $22.24 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,229,889 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

