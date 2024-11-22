MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$27.10 at Panmure Gordon

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Panmure Gordon’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.01.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.80. The company had a trading volume of 93,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$25.36.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

