LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,446 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

