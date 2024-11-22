LPL Financial LLC Sells 89,882 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.37% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $173,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

