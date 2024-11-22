LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $263,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $2,923,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $239.02 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.52.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

