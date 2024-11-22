LPL Financial LLC Purchases 80,279 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,279 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $247,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $211.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $162.45 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

