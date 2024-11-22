LPL Financial LLC Acquires 475,614 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,614 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of AT&T worth $206,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,689,000 after buying an additional 1,569,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,228 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,256,000 after buying an additional 675,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

