LPL Financial LLC Acquires 47,496 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $162,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.92. The company has a market capitalization of $461.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

