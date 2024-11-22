LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,443 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,883 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $221,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $503.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.