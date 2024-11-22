Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives C$1.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Logan Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark raised Logan Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Logan Energy Stock Performance

Logan Energy Company Profile

Shares of LGN opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.90 million and a PE ratio of -89.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.83. Logan Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$0.97.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

