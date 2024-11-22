Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives C$1.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.41.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Logan Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark raised Logan Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Logan Energy
Logan Energy Stock Performance
Logan Energy Company Profile
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Logan Energy
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.