Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.70. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 3,012,390 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
