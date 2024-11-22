Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.44). Approximately 340,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 136,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.44).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £118.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,925.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.

Litigation Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Litigation Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Litigation Capital Management

About Litigation Capital Management

In other news, insider Patrick Moloney sold 75,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £85,109.92 ($107,150.85). Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

