Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.
Lithium & Boron Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
