Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) COO Adina Eckstein Sells 23,644 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) COO Adina Eckstein sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $945,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,120. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adina Eckstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Adina Eckstein sold 23,644 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,182,200.00.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of Lemonade stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $48.07. 1,639,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,962. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $52.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Lemonade by 321.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

