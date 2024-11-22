Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 6,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 508,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,018,163.20. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $289,732.00.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $13,655.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $447,695.36.
- On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $196,889.00.
- On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $35,126.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00.
- On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52.
- On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $13,108.73.
Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LEGH traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.82. 9,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $29.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on LEGH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
