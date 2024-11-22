Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 6,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 508,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,018,163.20. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $289,732.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52.

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $13,108.73.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LEGH traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.82. 9,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $29.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEGH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Report on LEGH

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.