Leerink Partners Cuts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $44.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Leerink Partners from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,144,000. First Turn Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 621,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,928,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 294,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

