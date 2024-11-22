Lathrop Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

