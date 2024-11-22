Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 2,707 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. American National Bank increased its holdings in Sony Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Sony Group stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONY. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America upgraded Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.