Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $8.09 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,262,000 after purchasing an additional 536,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $222.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.83. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

