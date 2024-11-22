Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,896,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 91.6% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,400,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,154,000 after buying an additional 669,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,303,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after buying an additional 208,641 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,138,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,627,000 after buying an additional 90,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,389,000 after acquiring an additional 108,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy acquired 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

