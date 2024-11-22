Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,568 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $122.25 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.