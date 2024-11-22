Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 100,163 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,163 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Krispy Kreme worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNUT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

