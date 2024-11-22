Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 466.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,529.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 69.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

