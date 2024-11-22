Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 11,836 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

