L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,524 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,106,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,495,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $2,359,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $177.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.82. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $137.70 and a twelve month high of $213.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.66 and a 200 day moving average of $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upgraded Meritage Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.