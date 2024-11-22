L & S Advisors Inc Sells 3,077 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,643 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,356,000 after acquiring an additional 512,591 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UBER opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.