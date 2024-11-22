L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

