Kura Oncology’s (KURA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KURA. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The company has a market cap of $849.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

