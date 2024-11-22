Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 1,141,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,958,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) price objective on shares of Kodal Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 142.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.49.

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

