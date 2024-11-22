KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $157.67 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.