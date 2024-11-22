Kingstone Companies Issues Press Release to Shareholders

On November 19, 2024, Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) released a press release addressed to its stockholders. The communication, issued as a letter, provided updates and important information about the company’s recent developments.

The Press Release, which is presented as Exhibit 99.1 in the company’s Form 8-K filing, is not being filed but rather furnished in accordance with Regulation FD Disclosure. Kingstone Companies specifies that the information in this Press Release will not be integrated by reference into any registration statement submitted under the Securities Act unless explicitly recognized as being incorporated therein.

As explained in the Form 8-K, the purpose of sharing this information is not to suggest that the content of the report or the Press Release is necessarily crucial or conclusive, nor does it imply that potential investors should rely significantly on this data when contemplating investments in the company’s securities.

Accompanying the press release is Exhibit 104, which includes the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the inline XBRL document, as part of the financial reporting requirements.

The signature section of the Form 8-K includes the confirmation of Meryl Golden, the President and CEO of Kingstone Companies, Inc., signifying that the report accurately represents the company’s stance and has been duly authorized for submission.

This announcement underscores Kingstone Companies’ commitment to transparent communication with its stakeholders and is aimed at keeping investors informed about relevant company updates and disclosures. Investors and market observers may refer to the full details of the Press Release as per the attached Exhibit 99.1 for a comprehensive understanding of the information shared.

The company’s diligence in adhering to regulatory standards and its proactive approach in disseminating pertinent information to shareholders are notable aspects highlighted in this recent disclosure.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

