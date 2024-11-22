King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $214.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.65.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

