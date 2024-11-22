King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 199,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,397,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 27.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in General Dynamics by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $279.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $243.87 and a 12 month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

