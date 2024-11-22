King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,835 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of FirstService worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 49.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $191.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $192.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

