King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $73.05 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

