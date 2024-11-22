King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BN. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

