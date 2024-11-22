King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,330 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of CNX Resources worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Up 1.4%

CNX opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $398.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. This trade represents a 22.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

