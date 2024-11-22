King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $512.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.15. The company has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

