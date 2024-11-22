King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,919 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $137.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

