KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $88.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.49.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

