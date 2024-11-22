KeyCorp Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $69.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.26.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $63.75.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 44.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 2.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

