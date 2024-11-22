Julia Brncic Sells 740 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $13,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,423.31. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julia Brncic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Julia Brncic sold 818 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $16,539.96.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in EverQuote by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EverQuote by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EVER

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.