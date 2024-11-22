JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.10 and last traded at $59.09, with a volume of 42322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GG Group Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,754.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

