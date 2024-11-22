JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.98 and last traded at $102.98, with a volume of 269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.94.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,627.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 131,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 126,963 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.