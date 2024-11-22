Josef El-Raghy Buys 1,200,000 Shares of WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA) Stock

WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA – Get Free Report) insider Josef El-Raghy purchased 1,200,000 shares of WIA Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$153,600.00 ($99,740.26).

WIA Gold Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, copper, and base metal properties in Namibia and Cote d'lvoire. It primarily focuses on the exploration of the Cote d'lvoire projects, which comprise the Bouaflé, Mankono, and Issia; and Bocanda projects, which covers an area of 3,038 square kilometers in southern Cote d'lvoire.

