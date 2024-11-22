Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,639,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,543,000 after purchasing an additional 102,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $375.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

