Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.51 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $29,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $58.46 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.