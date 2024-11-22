Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.51 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $29,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:TTE opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $58.46 and a 52-week high of $74.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
