Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.78% of Flywire worth $36,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 575.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 223,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 104,336 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLYW opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.95. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $155,667.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,377,892.04. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $60,488.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 620,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,119.36. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

