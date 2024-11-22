Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 12,484 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $52,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,043,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,212,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,767,000 after buying an additional 717,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.